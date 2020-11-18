Sales of Pu’er Coffee Soared in October

In October, Yunnan coffee, represented by Pu’er coffee, sold well with the hot showing of the movie Coffee or Tea. According to the data of the Yunnan International Coffee Exchange, the coffee terminal products have grown five times in monthly sales in the e-commerce platform, the order quantity has also exceeded 30,000 tons, and customer groups include large-scale baking plants, raw beans traders, overseas large-scale coffee chain brands and so on.

On-line hot-selling Pu’er Manya coffee, because of the sharp increase in the number of offline stores, had to take online restrictions to ensure off-line supply.