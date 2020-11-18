Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Sales of Pu’er Coffee Soared in October

(People's Daily Online)    16:44, November 18, 2020

In October, Yunnan coffee, represented by Pu’er coffee, sold well with the hot showing of the movie Coffee or Tea. According to the data of the Yunnan International Coffee Exchange, the coffee terminal products have grown five times in monthly sales in the e-commerce platform, the order quantity has also exceeded 30,000 tons, and customer groups include large-scale baking plants, raw beans traders, overseas large-scale coffee chain brands and so on.

On-line hot-selling Pu’er Manya coffee, because of the sharp increase in the number of offline stores, had to take online restrictions to ensure off-line supply.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York