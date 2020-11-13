The US is a thief crying "Stop thief!” and poses military threat to the world

The U.S. spread rumors at the United Nations (UN) once again.

During the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly First Committee on Disarmament and International Security, the U.S. representative once again slandered China over the COVID-19 pandemic, and falsely claimed that Russia and China were constantly developing nuclear weapons, thus seriously threatening international peace and security.

This is obviously the U.S. playing its old trick of "a thief crying 'Stop thief!’”. If the US respected the facts, it would correctly conclude that the US itself is the number one creator of unrest and chaos in global security and stability.

Since Trump took office, the U.S. has wantonly pursued unilateralism under the banner of "national security", ignored its own international commitments and frequently "broken its promise" to seek self-deregulation.

In the field of arms control, the U.S. withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, dropped out of the Arms Trade Treaty and adopted a nakedly pragmatic attitude towards the multilateral and bilateral arms control treaty system.

With the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) about to expire, the U.S. has been responding passively to Russia's repeated requests for a renewal of the agreement.

From September 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020, Russia reduced its nuclear arsenal by 100 warheads, while the U.S. reduced it by only three, according to the U.S. State Department. This sharp contrast is embarrassing and exposes the U.S. lack of sincerity.

There are no longer any restrictions on the deployment of medium-and short-range missiles. The U.S. can be said to be the chief culprit for pushing the world into a dangerous situation, in which the two largest nuclear arsenals may not be bound by treaties for the first time in nearly half a century.

The U.S. is obsessed with militarism and continues to raise its defense budget in order to meet its expanding military ambitions. In 2019, the U.S. military budget topped $700 billion, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the world's total military expenditure, exceeding the combined military expenditure of the next 10 highest spending countries.

At the beginning of 2020, the U.S. government submitted to Congress a national defense budget of $705.4 billion for fiscal year 2021, of which the amount allocated for modernising nuclear weapons alone was as high as $28.9 billion.

According to a report by the non-governmental organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the world's nine nuclear states spent a total of $72.9 billion on nuclear weapons in 2019, while the U.S. itself spent about $35.4 billion, nearly half of the global total, an increase of nearly 20 percent over the previous year.

It is clear that the US’ military strength has far exceeded what it needs to maintain national security, so why does it continue to borrow money to increase military spending? Why is it still frantically building up its nuclear weapons when it already boasts the largest and most advanced nuclear arsenal in the world?

Without doubt, these unilateral actions have fired the "starting gun" for the international arms race and will aggravate the global strategic imbalance, burying the hidden danger of a possible outbreak of conflicts.

In addition to being a rule breaker and panic instigator, the U.S. has also earned the well-deserved title of "war lover." In its more than 240 years of history, the country has not been engaged in a war for only 16 years, thus, it can be called "the most belligerent country in the history of the world."

The US can find any reason to launch a war. Even Trump has acknowledged that Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction, the reason the US waged a war there in the first place.

Since 2001, U.S. military operations against Iraq, Libya, Syria and other countries have killed more than 800,000 people and displaced tens of millions more. The United States is selectively "blind" over such tragedies.

While pretending to "express deep regret", the U.S. wantonly went to war under the guise of "helping" and "rescuing" the local people. However, it is its so-called "rescue" that has pushed the stable lives of innocent civilians into an abyss from which they cannot emerge.

This "Pandora's Box" that has been opened by the U.S. contains yet more threats: positioning China and Russia as strategic competitors and reverting to the Cold War mentality; pursuing double standards and political manipulation on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation; deploying anti-missile systems in the Asia-Pacific and Central and Eastern Europe to upset the strategic balance...

Peace and development are the themes of this era. Against the backdrop of building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation and a community with a shared future for mankind, the U.S. is bent on pursuing its own "absolute security" and strengthening its military hegemony.

With other countries so restless, can the U.S. really call this "world peace"?