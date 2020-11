Two New Birds Come to Pu’er

In 2020, two new species, Eurystomus orientalis (above) and Luscinia svecica (below), were discovered among flying migratory birds captured by the Pu’er Bird Banding Monitoring Station.

Bird banding is an important method to study migration dynamics and laws of migratory birds. The bird banding monitoring work has been carried out since 2004 in Pu’er city.