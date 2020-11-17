Ancient wedding ceremony held in Guiyang

A bride cuts off a lock of hair from the bridegroom's head at a traditional Chinese wedding ceremony held in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. A Confucius School in Guiyang invited eight couples to hold a traditional Chinese wedding, which was based on the ceremony of Zhou Dynasty (1046BC -- 256BC). (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

A traditional Chinese wedding ceremony is held in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. A Confucius School in Guiyang invited eight couples to hold a traditional Chinese wedding, which was based on the ceremony of Zhou Dynasty (1046BC -- 256BC). (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

A traditional Chinese wedding ceremony is held in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. A Confucius School in Guiyang invited eight couples to hold a traditional Chinese wedding, which was based on the ceremony of Zhou Dynasty (1046BC -- 256BC). (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

A traditional Chinese wedding ceremony is held in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. A Confucius School in Guiyang invited eight couples to hold a traditional Chinese wedding, which was based on the ceremony of Zhou Dynasty (1046BC -- 256BC). (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

A traditional Chinese wedding ceremony is held in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2020. A Confucius School in Guiyang invited eight couples to hold a traditional Chinese wedding, which was based on the ceremony of Zhou Dynasty (1046BC -- 256BC). (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)