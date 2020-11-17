Coronavirus-related deaths rise by 506 in France

PARIS, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- France on Monday reported 506 more deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, up from Sunday's 302, data released by the health authorities showed.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 45,054 people with the virus have died. A total of 1,991,233 infections have been recorded after 9,406 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of daily infections, sharply down from 27,228 on Sunday, is a "minimum figure due to difficulties identified in the reporting of test results to the Public Health Agency," according to the official data website.

A total of 33,497 cases were admitted to hospitals, including 4,919 in intensive care units, up by 416 and 23 respectively from Sunday's figures.

"Even if there are signs of improvement, we have not defeated the virus yet. There are still serious patients who are hospitalized every day," said Health Minister Olivier Veran earlier in the day.

"As long as the epidemic is at this level, it can start again, so we will have to remain vigilant and active over time," he added.

Since Oct. 30, France has been placed in new nationwide confinement, effective until early December, although the government could impose more restrictions beyond the initial deadline if the extra curbs fail to put a brake on the virus resurgence.

With the second lockdown, France aims to reduce COVID-19 cases to 5,000 per day.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop corona vaccines.