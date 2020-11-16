China's Xiamen finds coronavirus on imported pork packaging

XIAMEN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A packaging sample of imported frozen pork tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Monday.

The sample was found on Sunday in 25 tonnes of frozen pork imported from France via Shanghai's Yangshan Port and then delivered to Xiamen on Oct. 14, said the city's disease control and prevention center.

The pork has remained in cold storage since then and none has entered the market, officials said, adding they had sealed the goods, disinfected the facility and surrounding areas and quarantined the staff of the cold storage.

Nucleic acid test results of the storage workers and environmental samples were all negative.