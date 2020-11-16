Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Nov 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Xiamen finds coronavirus on imported pork packaging

(Xinhua)    15:54, November 16, 2020

XIAMEN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A packaging sample of imported frozen pork tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Monday.

The sample was found on Sunday in 25 tonnes of frozen pork imported from France via Shanghai's Yangshan Port and then delivered to Xiamen on Oct. 14, said the city's disease control and prevention center.

The pork has remained in cold storage since then and none has entered the market, officials said, adding they had sealed the goods, disinfected the facility and surrounding areas and quarantined the staff of the cold storage.

Nucleic acid test results of the storage workers and environmental samples were all negative.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York