HKSAR gov't gazettes NPC Standing Committee's decision on qualification of LegCo members

HONG KONG, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Wednesday published in the Gazette the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on the qualification of members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR.

According to the HKSAR government Gazette, Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Issues Relating to the Qualification of the Members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Announcement pursuant to the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Issues Relating to the Qualification of the Members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have been gazetted.

The HKSAR government announced on Wednesday following the decision adopted by the top legislature of China that four members of the LegCo, Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung, have been disqualified.

The four were the sixth-term LegCo members whose nominations to stand for the seventh-term LegCo election originally scheduled on Sept. 6 were invalidated by the HKSAR.