Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

HKSAR gov't gazettes NPC Standing Committee's decision on qualification of LegCo members

(Xinhua)    08:59, November 12, 2020

HONG KONG, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Wednesday published in the Gazette the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on the qualification of members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR.

According to the HKSAR government Gazette, Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Issues Relating to the Qualification of the Members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Announcement pursuant to the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Issues Relating to the Qualification of the Members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have been gazetted.

The HKSAR government announced on Wednesday following the decision adopted by the top legislature of China that four members of the LegCo, Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung, have been disqualified.

The four were the sixth-term LegCo members whose nominations to stand for the seventh-term LegCo election originally scheduled on Sept. 6 were invalidated by the HKSAR.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York