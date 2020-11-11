Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
10,148 people arrested over social unrest in Hong Kong

(Xinhua)    11:15, November 11, 2020

HONG KONG, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police announced on Tuesday that a total of 10,148 people were arrested between June 9, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2020 over social unrest, among whom, 2,325 have been prosecuted.

The police said on social media that among the 2,325 people prosecuted, 690 were charged with rioting, 412 illegal assembly, and 337 possession of offensive weapons.

Of the 726 people who have completed judicial proceedings, 603 have to bear legal consequences, the police said, urging residents not to defy the law.

