Chinese police crack over 11,000 cases involving counterfeit products in 2020

(Xinhua)    09:20, November 10, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Public security organs in China have cracked more than 11,000 criminal cases involving intellectual property rights infringements and fake products so far this year, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

More than 1,400 of the cases involve production and sales of fake goods through online stores, livestreaming promotions and other channels, according to the ministry.

In a case cracked in August, more than 40 suspects, including a livestreamer with over 1 million followers, were arrested by Shanghai police. Fake goods worth more than 50 million yuan (about 7.6 million U.S. dollars) were involved in the case.

As the annual Singles' Day (Nov. 11) online shopping festival draws near, police warned the public to be cautious while shopping online, and to report any lead about intellectual property rights infringements and fake products.

