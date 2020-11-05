Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Hong Kong police launches national security hotline

(Xinhua)    11:27, November 05, 2020

HONG KONG, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong police launched a hotline Thursday inviting residents to report breaches of the national security law in Hong Kong via various channels such as WeChat and email.

The hotline only accepts non-emergency reports on national security matters in the form of information, photographs, audio or video and does not answer or reply phone calls, according to a post on the force's social media page.

The police said informants' personal information will not be collected or disclosed to third parties and will be processed in accordance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.

