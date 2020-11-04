Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Jimmy Lai, 23 others appear in Hong Kong court over illegal assembly

(Xinhua)    11:51, November 04, 2020

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-four suspects appeared in a Hong Kong court Tuesday for their involvement in an unauthorized rally earlier this year, and the court adjourned the case until Feb. 5, 2021.

The defendants included Jimmy Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho and Joshua Wong. Two other defendants, Nathan Law and Sunny Cheung, have fled Hong Kong. Their arrest warrants were earlier issued by the court.

Jimmy Lai was accused of inciting others to participate in unauthorized assembly, 13 defendants including Joshua Wong were accused of knowingly participating in unauthorized assembly, Albert Ho and 10 others were accused of both inciting others to participate in unauthorized assembly and knowingly participation, and Lee Cheuk-yan was accused of the above crimes and the crime of organizing unauthorized assembly.

According to Hong Kong's Public Order Ordinance, offenders of illegal assembly may face up to five years in prison.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York