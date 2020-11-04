Jimmy Lai, 23 others appear in Hong Kong court over illegal assembly

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-four suspects appeared in a Hong Kong court Tuesday for their involvement in an unauthorized rally earlier this year, and the court adjourned the case until Feb. 5, 2021.

The defendants included Jimmy Lai, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho and Joshua Wong. Two other defendants, Nathan Law and Sunny Cheung, have fled Hong Kong. Their arrest warrants were earlier issued by the court.

Jimmy Lai was accused of inciting others to participate in unauthorized assembly, 13 defendants including Joshua Wong were accused of knowingly participating in unauthorized assembly, Albert Ho and 10 others were accused of both inciting others to participate in unauthorized assembly and knowingly participation, and Lee Cheuk-yan was accused of the above crimes and the crime of organizing unauthorized assembly.

According to Hong Kong's Public Order Ordinance, offenders of illegal assembly may face up to five years in prison.