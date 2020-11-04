Man suspected of participating in last year's riot in Hong Kong appears in court

HONG KONG, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- A 15-year-old man suspected of involvement in a riot last year in Hong Kong appeared in a juvenile court Tuesday.

The court adjourned the case until Nov. 10. The defendant was released on bail, but was not allowed to leave Hong Kong and was required to report regularly to the police.

The man was accused of participating in the riot near the office building of Xinhua News Agency's Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau on Nov. 2 last year. According to Hong Kong media, the man was suspected to be standing beside the rioters who were destroying the office building and was holding a suspected metal object.

On Nov. 2 last year, a number of radical demonstrators assembled illegally in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. After being dispersed by the police, they committed vandalism in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay. At around 5:20 p.m., Xinhua's office building in Wan Chai was smashed, vandalized and set on fire by a group of black-clad rioters.