China to advance peaceful development of cross-Strait relations

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to advance the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and national reunification, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

The document, which was made public Tuesday, stressed upholding the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus while promoting the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

Efforts should be made to strengthen cross-Strait industrial cooperation and foster a common market for the two sides, it said.

Policies will be fine-tuned to better safeguard the well-being of Taiwan compatriots and ensure they enjoy the same treatment on the mainland, according to the document.

Taiwan businesspersons and enterprises will be encouraged to participate in the Belt and Road cooperation and national strategies for regional coordinated development, said the document.

Eligible Taiwan-funded enterprises will be supported to be listed on the mainland, it said.

Fujian Province will be supported to explore new ways of cross-Strait integration and development, the document noted.

The document also highlighted the importance of enhancing communication at the grassroots level and among young people across the Strait.

The mainland will stay on high alert and resolutely curb any "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities, it added.