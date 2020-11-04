Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
China to continue Peaceful China initiative at higher level

(Xinhua)    10:51, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will ensure both development and security and continue the Peaceful China initiative at a higher level, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

The document, made public on Tuesday, underscored upholding a holistic approach to national security and implementing the national security strategy.

It urged efforts to safeguard and shape national security, as well as forestall and tackle all kinds of risks that affect the country's modernization process.

The document also highlighted the importance of strengthening the building of the national security system and capacity, ensuring national economic security, guaranteeing people's safety, as well as maintaining social stability and security.

