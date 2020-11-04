China to advance socialist political system

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will further push forward development of the socialist political system, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

The document, made public Tuesday, called for promoting the organic unity of Party leadership, the running of the country by the people, and law-based governance.

It urged efforts to advance the self-improvement and development of a political system featuring socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The document stressed upholding and improving political mechanisms including the systems of people's congresses, Party-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation, regional ethnic autonomy, and community-level self-governance.

While stressing improving the Chinese socialist system of laws with the Constitution at its heart, the document also called for improving the exercise and oversight of supervisory power, adjudicatory power, and procuratorial power to promote judicial impartiality.

The document also underscored the overall development of human rights.