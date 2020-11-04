Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to advance socialist political system

(Xinhua)    10:58, November 04, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will further push forward development of the socialist political system, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

The document, made public Tuesday, called for promoting the organic unity of Party leadership, the running of the country by the people, and law-based governance.

It urged efforts to advance the self-improvement and development of a political system featuring socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The document stressed upholding and improving political mechanisms including the systems of people's congresses, Party-led multiparty cooperation and political consultation, regional ethnic autonomy, and community-level self-governance.

While stressing improving the Chinese socialist system of laws with the Constitution at its heart, the document also called for improving the exercise and oversight of supervisory power, adjudicatory power, and procuratorial power to promote judicial impartiality.

The document also underscored the overall development of human rights.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York