China to deepen sci-tech institutional reform, international cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will further advance the reform of sci-tech governance system, and optimize the national sci-tech planning system and operation mechanism, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The proposals suggested to promote the integrated deployment and allocation of projects, bases, talent and funds in major sci-tech fields.

The proposals asked for the improvement in organization and management of sci-tech projects as well as in evaluation mechanism.

It noted that more efforts shall be made to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and significantly improve the efficiency of the transfer of sci-tech achievements.

The country will increase investment in research and development, and intensify support for basic research, it said.

The proposals also stress the work of science popularization and building an improved sci-tech ethic system.

China will promote international sci-tech cooperation and establish a global scientific research fund, the proposals said.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.