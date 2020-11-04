Xi to attend SCO summit via video link

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing on Nov. 10, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday in a statement.

The meeting will be hosted via video link by Russia, which holds the rotating SCO presidency this year, Hua said.