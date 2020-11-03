Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Xi to deliver keynote speech via video at CIIE opening ceremony

(Xinhua)    15:08, November 03, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) and Hongqiao International Economic Forum to be held on Wednesday in Shanghai.

The speech by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be broadcast live by China Media Group and rebroadcast simultaneously on major news websites and new media platforms.

