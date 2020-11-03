Xi stresses advancing deep integration of reform, development

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to fully implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and promote the deep integration and efficient interaction of reform and development.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the 16th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

China's development will enter a new stage during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period, and the country's reforms are at a new juncture, said Xi, also head of the central committee for deepening overall reform.

Efforts should be made to address prominent issues and reforms should be more strategic, forward-looking and targeted, Xi said, adding that the reforms should be better steered to meet the demands of development, the grassroots and the people.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning, and Han Zheng, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the central committee for deepening overall reform, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed and approved a series of guidelines on optimizing the state-owned economy, building a high-standard market system, enhancing the management of state assets, promoting elderly care and child nursery services, implementing a forest chief system, strengthening social responsibilities of cultural enterprises, improving the delisting mechanism of listed firms and punishing illegal securities activities.

The meeting stressed efforts to optimize the layout and structure of the state-owned economy and intensify its competitiveness, innovation capacity, influence, and capability of resisting risks.

China should also work to build a high-standard market system, take expanding domestic demand as a strategic underpinning, and strive to provide a powerful institutional guarantee for forging a new development pattern.