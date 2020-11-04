China to speed up digital development

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will speed up its digital development, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The proposals highlighted the development of the digital economy by promoting its deep integration with the real economy and building digital industrial clusters with international competitiveness.

Also, China will improve its digitization level in public services and social governance by strengthening the construction of the digital society and digital government.

According to the proposals, China will set basic systems and standards for property rights, transaction and circulation, cross-border transmission as well as security protection of data resources.

The proposals emphasized the need to expand the orderly opening of basic public information data and build a national data sharing platform.

China will ensure national data security, strengthen personal information protection and upgrade the digital skills of all Chinese people, the proposals said.

Also, China will actively participate in the formulation of international rules and standards in the digital field.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.