China to improve quality of people's lives

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will further improve the quality of people's lives and the level of social construction, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals released on Tuesday.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.

The country will optimize the basic public service system, improve the social governance system based on collaboration, participation and common interests, solidly promote common prosperity and make steady progress towards enhancing people's sense of gain, happiness and security, and promote all-round human development and social progress across the board, the document said.

China will uphold the distribution system whereby distribution according to labor is dominant and a variety of other modes of distribution exist alongside it, raise the proportion of labor remuneration in the primary distribution, improve the salary system and the mechanism for reasonable salary growth, strive to increase the income of low-income group and expand the middle-income group, it said.

To strengthen the employment-first policy, China will make every effort to stabilize and expand employment, focus on promoting employment in economic development, expand employment capacity, improve employment quality, promote full employment, and protect the benefits and rights of workers, it said.

The country will build a high-quality education system, the document said.

The country will adhere to the principle of public welfare in education, deepen educational reform, promote fairness in education and the balanced and integrated development of compulsory education in rural and urban areas, it said.

China will also improve the quality of higher education, build world-class universities and world-class disciplines in different categories, and speed up the training of talents in short supply in science, engineering, agriculture and medicine, it said.

The country will also improve its fair, unified and sustainable multi-tiered social security system that covers the entire population in both urban and rural areas, it said.

The country will give strategic priority to ensuring people's health, adhere to the principle of putting prevention first, deepen the implementation of the Healthy China Initiative, improve national health promotion policies, build a strong national public health protection net, and provide people with comprehensive, lifecycle services, the document said.

China will implement the national strategy for actively responding to an aging population and create new and better ways to conduct social governance, it added.