China to pursue innovation-driven development

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China will pursue innovation-driven development and shape new development advantages, according to the full text of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's development proposals made public on Tuesday.

The country will uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and take self-reliance in science and technology as strategic underpinning for national development.

Focusing on world-leading technologies, economic development, the major demand of the country and people's lives and health, China should further implement the strategies of invigorating the country through science and education, developing a quality workforce as well as of driving development through innovation, according to the proposals.

China will improve the national innovation system and speed up efforts to build the country into a scientific and technological powerhouse.

The country will intensify its national strategic strength in science and technology, make major breakthroughs in core technologies and improve the overall efficiency of the innovation chain.

China will enhance enterprises' innovation capacity and strengthen the dominant role of enterprises in innovation.

Through stimulating the vitality of talent for innovation, China aims to cultivate world-class sci-tech talent and innovation teams.

The country will also make institutional improvement in sci-tech innovation and optimize its national sci-tech governance system.

The Party leadership's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 were adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee which closed on Oct. 29.