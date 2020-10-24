Colombian vice president tests positive for COVID-19

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez (2nd L) speaks during a round-table discussion of a high-level event on Women in Power at the UN headquarters in New York, on March 12, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia reported 990,270 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday night, with 29,636 deaths.

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said on Friday that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and would be isolated in her home for 15 days.

"Yesterday I took the COVID-19 test, since I had planned to travel to the Governors Summit in (the city of) Manizales. I am informing Colombians that the result was positive. Thank God I am in good health and I am complying with the corresponding isolation," the vice president wrote on Twitter.

The Office of the Vice President said in a statement that, in compliance with the guidelines set by the ministry of health, the process of establishing a trace has begun in order to discover possible cases among whom the vice president has been in contact with.

"The vice president reiterates her call for all Colombians to continue complying with biosafety measures and to continue with a safe reactivation," the statement said.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Colombia reported 990,270 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday night, with 29,636 deaths.