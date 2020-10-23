Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Putin says ready to strengthen Russia-China cooperation

(Xinhua)    13:43, October 23, 2020

MOSCOW, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Russia-China relations and expressed readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"We have great trust in each other. We have managed to foster very sustainable, reliable, well-functioning ties in different domains and spheres," Putin said via a video conference at the 17th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Russian think tank.

"My friend, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and I talk to each other on a regular basis, discussing what we have to do based on what we have achieved. We always search for new opportunities to move forward," he said during a Q&A session.

Putin hailed Russia-China cooperation in aviation, energy, trade, infrastructure, humanitarian and military technology areas.

"Our cooperation in the international arena is an important stabilizing factor in world affairs, which is absolutely evident," the Russian leader noted.

Russia is willing to continue cooperation with China based on mutual respect and trust to maximize the benefits of both peoples, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York