China, Russia hold meeting on regional development cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua co-chairs the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia, Sept. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua co-chaired the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia on Tuesday, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.

Hu expressed the hope that China and Russia will implement well the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance mutual support and cooperation in fighting COVID-19, promote the synergy of regional development strategies and industries, and expand practical cooperation in the fields of agriculture, forestry, husbandry, fishery, mineral development, and the oil and gas industry, with a view to achieving greater win-win results and mutual benefits.

China is willing to work with Russia to further improve the mechanism of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation, discuss the cooperation pattern of "Northeast-Far East+", and inject new impetus into the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Hu said.

Trutnev said that Russia attaches great importance to relations with China, and both sides have supported each other and advanced their cooperation in various fields since the epidemic broke out.

Russia stands ready to work with China to further enhance the connectivity of infrastructure, tap the potential of agricultural products trade and investment cooperation, and promote "Northeast-Far East" cooperation to produce more positive results, he added.

During the meeting, which was held via video link, the two sides exchanged in-depth views on investment cooperation, resumption of work and production, soybean cooperation and access of agricultural products, port and cross-border infrastructure cooperation and local-level cooperation, reaching multiple agreements.