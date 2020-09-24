Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Chinese vice premier to co-chair meeting on China-Russia regional cooperation

(Xinhua)    16:37, September 24, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will co-chair the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.

As agreed by the two sides, the meeting will be held on Sept. 29 via video link.

