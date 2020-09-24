Chinese vice premier to co-chair meeting on China-Russia regional cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will co-chair the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.

As agreed by the two sides, the meeting will be held on Sept. 29 via video link.