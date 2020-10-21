Protecting Forbidden City major mission: minister

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Protecting the Forbidden City and building it into a better Palace Museum are important missions and tasks in terms of strengthening cultural confidence and protecting and carrying forward civilization, said Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism.

He made the remarks on Monday at a symposium held by the museum, which was attended by experts, scholars, and representatives from all walks of life to discuss ways of better protection of the Forbidden City, as this year marks its 600th anniversary and the 95th anniversary of the Palace Museum.

Museum curator Wang Xudong said more efforts would go into protecting, inheriting, and promoting traditional Chinese culture.

Located in central Beijing, the Palace Museum was built in 1925. It is based on the Forbidden City, an imperial palace of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.