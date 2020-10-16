Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
China to hold 6th intangible cultural heritage expo

(Xinhua)    11:20, October 16, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will hold its sixth expo showcasing the country's rich intangible cultural heritage, the organizers said Thursday.

The Sixth China Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo, jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Shandong provincial government, will open in Jinan, capital of Shandong, on Oct. 23, running through Oct. 27.

This year's events will be mostly held online, including online exhibitions, skill competitions and forums, focusing on how intangible cultural heritage adds impetus in poverty alleviation to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the organizers said.

