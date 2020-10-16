Top political advisor congratulates HK commerce organization on anniversary

The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) Hong Kong holds a reception marking the 120th anniversary of the founding of the organization in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 15, 2020. (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Thursday sent a letter congratulating the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on its 120th anniversary.

In the letter, Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, praised the CGCC's fine tradition of loving the motherland and Hong Kong.

Since its inception, the CGCC has been engaging in and promoting economic exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland, and uniting and leading Hong Kong's business society in firmly supporting the "one country, two systems" principle and the HKSAR Basic Law, Wang said.

It has made contributions to safeguarding prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and advancing the country's reform and opening up, he added.

Wang expressed the hope that the CGCC will continue supporting the chief executive and the HKSAR government in law-based governance and supporting the HKSAR in work related to the implementation of the law on safeguarding national security. He also encouraged the organization to make greater contributions to maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

More than 300 people from different sectors in Hong Kong including Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, and Chief Executive of HKSAR Carrie Lam attended the celebrations.