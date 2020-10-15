Trump's youngest son Barron had COVID-19, now tests negative

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump receive the official White House Christmas Tree at the North Portico of the White House in Washington D.C. Nov. 20, 2017. (Xinhua/Shen Ting)

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," U.S. first lady Melania Trump said of her son Barron Trump.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump had COVID-19 with no symptoms and now tests negative, first lady Melania Trump posted a family health update on Wednesday.

"It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received - I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation's Commander-in-Chief, received the same news," she said.

"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think 'what about tomorrow or the next day?' My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

"He has since tested negative," the first lady said of her 14-year-old son.

U.S. President Donald Trump (1st L), First Lady Melania Trump (C), their son Barron (1st R) and Trump's grandchildren Arabella (2nd L) and Joseph walk to board the Marine One en route to Camp David for the weekend, at the south lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Aug. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Melania said she experienced a "roller coaster of symptoms," praising the medical care the first family received.

"I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food," she said.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's chief of staff and spokeswoman, told USA TODAY on Oct. 2 that Barron "has tested negative, and all precautions are being taken to ensure he's kept safe and healthy."

Trump announced in the early morning on Oct. 2 that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. Before and after their infection, a number of White House staff also tested positive for the virus.

White House physician Sean Conley said on Monday that Trump tested negative for COVID-19, hours before the president returned to his reelection campaign trail in key swing state Florida.