China elected to Human Rights Council for 2021-2023

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

"China always attaches great importance to the promotion and protection of human rights. Following a path with Chinese characteristics, China has made great achievements in human rights development," a press release issued by the Chinese mission to the United Nations said.

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday was elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2021-2023 in the election held at the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

"China expresses heartfelt gratitude to member states for their support and warmly congratulates other elected members," according to a press release issued by the Chinese mission to the United Nations.

"China always attaches great importance to the promotion and protection of human rights. Following a path with Chinese characteristics, China has made great achievements in human rights development," the press release said.

China has previously served as member of the Human Rights Council for four times, and will take this opportunity to continue to firmly uphold multilateralism and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. China will participate in depth in the work of the Human Rights Council, actively promote international exchange and cooperation on human rights, and oppose the politicization of human rights issues and wrong practices of double standards to make greater contributions to the healthy development of international human rights, it added.

The Human Rights Council, founded in 2006, is the organization of the United Nations responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights. It is a subsidiary body of the United Nations General Assembly and composed of 47 member states. The members of the Council are elected by the General Assembly for a term of three years and can only be re-elected for a single term.

China was elected to the Human Rights Council five times in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016 and 2020.