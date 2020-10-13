Age of criminal liability may be lowered to 12

A draft amendment to the Criminal Law was submitted to the bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for a second review on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights:

Draft amendment proposes age of criminal liability in China to be lowered to 12 in some special situations.

Draft amendment proposes holding "college imposters" in China criminally liable.

Draft amendment proposes harsher punishment for sexual assault of girls under 10.

Parents or other guardians who sexually assault their children aged 14 to 16 shall be sentenced to no more than 3 years in prison; those involved in serious cases could be sentenced to 3 to 10 years' imprisonment.