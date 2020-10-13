Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Age of criminal liability may be lowered to 12

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    13:58, October 13, 2020

A draft amendment to the Criminal Law was submitted to the bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for a second review on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights:

Draft amendment proposes age of criminal liability in China to be lowered to 12 in some special situations. 

Draft amendment proposes holding "college imposters" in China criminally liable.

Draft amendment proposes harsher punishment for sexual assault of girls under 10.

Parents or other guardians who sexually assault their children aged 14 to 16 shall be sentenced to no more than 3 years in prison; those involved in serious cases could be sentenced to 3 to 10 years' imprisonment.

 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York