On the morning of September 29, the launch ceremony of the major scientific and technological project "Jingdong 120m Radio Telescope (JRT) Development" was held at the JRT site -- Xujiaba, Taizhong Town, Jingdong Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City.

It is reported that the Jingdong 120-meter Radio Telescope (JRT) is built in the southwestern multi-ethnic region and it is currently the world's largest fully movable low-frequency radio telescope . The project construction period is 3 years.