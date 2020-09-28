Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 28, 2020
U.S. federal judge halts Trump administration's TikTok ban

(Xinhua)    10:38, September 28, 2020

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows a logo of the video-sharing social networking company TikTok's Los Angeles Office in Culver City, Los Angeles County, the United States. A federal judge on Sunday decided to halt the Trump administration's ban on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, just a few hours before the controversial ban is set to take effect. (Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A federal judge on Sunday decided to halt the Trump administration's ban on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, just a few hours before the controversial ban is set to take effect.

