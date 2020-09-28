U.S. federal judge halts Trump administration's TikTok ban

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows a logo of the video-sharing social networking company TikTok's Los Angeles Office in Culver City, Los Angeles County, the United States. A federal judge on Sunday decided to halt the Trump administration's ban on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, just a few hours before the controversial ban is set to take effect. (Xinhua)

