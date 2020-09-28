Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu'er girl became a legend of snow

(People's Daily Online)    13:32, September 28, 2020

In the Basic Fitness Competition participated by the national teams of the 2020 National Winter Event, Pu Rui, a girl from Pu’er City and a player of China’s Women Freestyle Ski Cross team, won the third place in the Women Vertical Jump.

Pu Rui is the holder of the best result of China in Women Freestyle Ski Cross in the Intercontinental Cup. Her current FIS points are 90 points, ranking 86th in the world and 2nd in China.

Pu Rui, 19 years old, comes from Meizi Town, Ning'er Hani & Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City. In 2018, Pu Rui, who had never seen snow, successfully transformed into one of the first freestyle ski cross athletes in China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York