Pu'er girl became a legend of snow

In the Basic Fitness Competition participated by the national teams of the 2020 National Winter Event, Pu Rui, a girl from Pu’er City and a player of China’s Women Freestyle Ski Cross team, won the third place in the Women Vertical Jump.

Pu Rui is the holder of the best result of China in Women Freestyle Ski Cross in the Intercontinental Cup. Her current FIS points are 90 points, ranking 86th in the world and 2nd in China.

Pu Rui, 19 years old, comes from Meizi Town, Ning'er Hani & Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City. In 2018, Pu Rui, who had never seen snow, successfully transformed into one of the first freestyle ski cross athletes in China.