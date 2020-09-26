TikTok’s seeking development in the U.S. is like asking a tiger for its skin

In the face of banditry, is it better to make concessions step by step and seek a compromise or to move carefully every step of the way and fight the evil resolutely?

(Photo/pixabay.com)

The question, while being a matter of principle for the present and a strategic issue in the long run, now demands an answer from popular video-sharing app TikTok.

More and more facts have exposed the U.S.’ability to act in bad faith, sparing no efforts to boss around and monopolize the marketplace out of selfish interests.

From France’s Alstom and Japan’s Toshiba to China’s ZTE and Huawei, foreign enterprises have been bullied by the U.S. time and time again.

It’s hardly difficult to discover the typical hegemonic logic of the U.S.: If the U.S. is in the lead, it says, “You guys come here and be my sidekicks”; if the leading position of the U.S. is threatened by others, it thinks, “How dare you? Do you want to be here or not?”

The U.S. government has been moving menacingly towards TikTok, threatening to shut down the app in the U.S. if it is not satisfied. However, Washington cannot conceal the reality of being a paper tiger by playing hardball.

The consequences of the shutdown, including the loss of jobs and income for several thousand local employees of TikTok and hundreds of thousands of creators active on the platform, are what U.S. politicians can’t afford to take, let alone there is hardly any legal basis for the decision to shut down the app, along with matters like who would execute the decision, and how.

The U.S. continues to persist in its own course willfully and arbitrarily because it wants to monopolize the market at its source and establish a U.S.-oriented global market dominated by American enterprises, so that the country can control the lifeblood of its rivals, exploit foreign companies, and gain excess monopoly profits.

With the U.S. glaring like a ravening tiger, foreign enterprises wishing to seek development in the U.S. is like asking a tiger for its skin. When they are left with no room to retreat, safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests by putting up a tenacious fight against the bullying becomes the bottom line and only way for them.

By besieging TikTok and hunting down Huawei all over the world, the U.S. has in fact attempted to stub out the hope of high-tech companies in various countries owning world-class technologies and enjoying independent development.

If the U.S.-controlled reorganization of TikTok becomes a template, then it will mean that the world’s successful enterprises,with their own core competitiveness, would be like a lamb in the mouth of a tiger when they expand into the U.S. market.

The U.S. would resort to every conceivable means to intercept and control these companies, to then turn these companies’ global markets into its own interests. It looks like this “TikTok transaction” is evolving as schemed on the script written by the U.S.

If such hegemonic logic gets free access wherever it goes, the U.S. will be able to enjoy scientific and technological supremacy forever. Obviously, Chinese enterprises won’t be the only ones suffering from the disaster.

The only way to prevent this hegemonic mindset from growing is to fight back resolutely. China will by no means yield to the misdeeds of the U.S.

Not only is it important for the country to unswervingly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, but it is also critical to let the U.S. understand that it must pay for those arbitrary and brazen acts.

China is not going to swallow it’s wrath silently when the country’s core interests are being damaged, just as Chinese enterprises are not lambs that can be wantonly slaughtered by the U.S.

As the late Chinese leader Mao Zedong said, peace can be achieved through fighting, rather than compromise. Seventy years ago, the Chinese People's Volunteer Army defeated the U.S. army on the battlefield of the Korean War. Today, Chinese people should be courageous as always to again win a victory.

When others press on us at every stage, we are not afraid of drawing a sword to protect and stand up for ourselves, preventing them from coming back to grab more from us in worse ways.