Pu'er established 19 "intangible cultural heritage poverty alleviation & employment workshops"

Pu'er established 19 "intangible cultural heritage poverty alleviation & employment workshops"

(People's Daily Online)    13:31, September 28, 2020

As of August 31, Pu'er City has established 19 intangible cultural heritage poverty alleviation & employment workshops, mainly covering tea, ethnic costumes, black ancient pottery, food production, and singing & dancing performances, involving 3 national inheritors, a dozen provincial inheritors and more than 20 municipal inheritors.

According to preliminary statistics, the 19 workshops have a total of 4,465 employees, including 3,776 rural laborers and 689 registered poverty-stricken households. In 2019, they achieved operating income of 47.9 million yuan.

