Music and Dance Epic Binnong Saihai is to Come in October

A few days ago, Pu'er anti-poverty music and dance epic Binnong Saihai has been completed after 21-day compilation. It started joint review in September 23. It is expected to meet the audience at the Pu'er Grand Theatre in mid-to-late October, during which it will be performed as the highlight of the 4th Yunnan Mass Culture “Caiyun Award” at the opening ceremony party.

“Binnong Saihai” is the Daizu language of Menglian, “Binnong” means relatives, “Saihai” means friends.