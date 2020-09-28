Pu'er's Two Brands Have been Listed in the First Batch Of China-EU Geographical Indications

Zhong Shan, the Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, has signed the Agreement on the Protection and Cooperation of Geographical Indications Between the State Council of the People's Republic of China and the European Union (EU) with the Clemens von Goetze, German Ambassador to China and Nicolas Chapuis, EU Ambassador To China recently, with a total of 550 geographical indications (275 in each country) are included in the Agreement, involving wines, tea, agricultural products and food.

Among the first 100 Chinese geographical indication brands, Pu'er Tea and Pu'er Coffee, two famous products in Pu'er City, are listed.