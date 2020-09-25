Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Media registration for third CIIE opens

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    16:24, September 25, 2020

[Photo/China Daily]

The media registration platform for reporting the third China International Import Expo opened to journalists on Thursday, said the authority.

To control and prevent COVID-19, this year's event will mainly invites journalists from the Chinese mainland, journalists from foreign countries currently based in the Chinese mainland, and journalists from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan currently based in the Chinese mainland, according to the China International Import Expo Bureau.

The journalists can apply for permission via the CIIE's official website or its official app. The registration will stay open until Oct 20.

The third CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York