East Chinese city handles 400 China-Europe freight trains

A China-Europe freight train with 45 compartments of anti-epidemic supplies leaves the Xinzhu Railway Station in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 12, 2020, to head for Italy's Milan. [Photo/xInhua]

HEFEI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A freight train carrying 5,000 refrigerators left Heifei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on Saturday for Moscow, Russia, marking the 400th trip of the China-Europe freight trains in Hefei this year.

The train, loaded with 100 TEUs of goods weighing more than 224 tonnes, will travel for about 10 days before arriving in the Russian capital.

The China-Europe freight train service now has 24 routes linking Hefei with 25 cities in nine countries, including Germany, France and Russia.