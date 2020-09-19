Maduro reaffirms Venezuela's commitment to UN 2030 Agenda

CARACAS, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro informed the United Nations (UN) on Friday that his country would meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda despite U.S. aggressions.

"There will be no imperial aggression, blockade, sanction that will stop Venezuela's path towards social justice, towards sustainable development, and towards the happiness of all," Maduro said at a virtual meeting of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment).

The president denounced the U.S. government for having "unsuccessfully tried to erode, through criminal, unilateral, coercive measures, our base of social security and to try to collapse the model of inclusion and justice that we have built."

He explained that the governments formed after the country's Bolivarian Revolution created a variety of social programs to improve the lives of Venezuelans, including Local Supply and Production Committees (CLAPs), which work to guarantee food security for more than 6 million families, and the Venezuela Housing Mission, which has built more than 3 million homes for citizens in recent years.

As to the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the president said that "thanks to the investments made in the last 20 years, we have managed to attend to 99 percent of the infected population."

Maduro also said that care for patients with COVID-19 is free of charge thanks to the public health system.