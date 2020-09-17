Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UN chief calls for more efforts to address global fragilities exposed by COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:00, September 17, 2020

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for more efforts to address the global fragilities that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed.

"We must do far more to address the global fragilities that the virus has exposed," the UN chief told journalists at a hybrid press conference held at the UN headquarters in New York.

"Even before the pandemic, the world was veering far off course in efforts to eradicate poverty, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and we were losing the battle against climate change," he said, noting that greenhouse gas concentrations reached new record highs in 2020.

"The Northern Hemisphere has just experienced its hottest summer on record," he said.

"The world is burning, and recovery is our chance to get on track and tame the flames," the secretary-general stressed.

Talking about recovery, the UN chief said that it must be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"Recovery must be green. Subsidizing fossil fuels and bailing out polluting industries means locking in bad patterns for decades to come," he added.

The secretary-general also underscored that recovery must advance gender equality and requires effective multilateralism as well.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York