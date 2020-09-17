People around world rejecting go-it-alone nationalist approaches: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that people around the world are yearning for solidarity and rejecting go-it-alone nationalist approaches.

"People are expressing an intense yearning for international cooperation and global solidarity - and rejecting go-it-alone nationalist approaches and divisive populist appeals," Guterres told journalists at a hybrid press conference held at the UN headquarters in New York.

The UN chief made the conclusion by citing the results from one year's surveys and polls across the world.

"Already, across this anniversary year, we have engaged in a global conversation - with surveys, polls, gatherings in person and now online," said the UN chief. "We placed special emphasis on the voices of young people."

"The results are striking," the secretary-general noted.

"People are thinking big - about transforming the global economy, accelerating the transition to zero carbon, ensuring universal health coverage, ending racial injustice and ensuring that decision-making is more open and inclusive," said Guterres.

"Now is the time to respond to these aspirations and to realize these aims," the secretary-general added.