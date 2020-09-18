China issues white paper on its armed forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2020-09-18 10:02 Chinese peacekeepers to Lebanon parade at the medal-awarding ceremony at the camp of the Chinese peacekeeping multi-functional engineer detachment to Lebanon in Hanniyah village in southern Lebanon, on April 6, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday released a white paper on the participation of the country's armed forces in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations.

The white paper, titled "China's Armed Forces: 30 Years of UN Peacekeeping Operations," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Serving on the UN missions for world peace, China's armed forces have become a key force in UN peacekeeping operations over the past three decades, says the document.

Chinese peacekeepers have left their footprints in over 20 countries and regions including Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus, South Sudan, Mali and the Central African Republic.

They have made a tremendous contribution to facilitating the peaceful settlement of disputes, safeguarding regional security and stability, and promoting economic and social development in host nations, the document says. Enditem

Full text: China's Armed Forces: 30 Years of UN Peacekeeping Operations