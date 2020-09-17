Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Smart China Expo nets $40b worth deals

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    17:12, September 17, 2020

A robot is displayed in an exhibition hall at the 2020 Smart China Expo Online in Chongqing, Sept 16. [Photo/2020 Smart China Expo Online]

2020 Smart China Expo Online registered 271.2 billion yuan ($40.14 billion) investment in 71 projects during a signing event on Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

China South Industries Group Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, Alibaba Group, BASF SE and other entities will invest in fields such as smart manufacturing, smart application, smart medical care and smart new materials.

The average investment volume for each project is around 3.8 billion yuan. The projects will be mainly located in Sichuan and Guizhou provinces besides Chongqing, the host city of the 2020 Smart China Expo.

During the past two Smart China Expos, more than 1,000 projects reached cooperation consensus, 70 percent of which have been in real action phases.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York