China releases white paper on employment, labor rights in Xinjiang

Workers at a rural cooperative make embroidery works in Tekes county, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on Aug 10, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China issued a white paper on employment and labor rights in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Thursday.

The white paper, published by the State Council Information Office, says Xinjiang takes the facilitation of employment as the most fundamental project for ensuring and improving people's wellbeing.

Through its proactive labor and employment policies, Xinjiang has continuously improved the people's material and cultural lives, and guaranteed and developed their human rights in every field, according to the document titled "Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang."

There are six chapters in the white paper: employment in Xinjiang, proactive employment policies, full respect for workers' job preferences, labor rights protection, better jobs for better lives, and application of international labor and human rights standards. Enditem

Full Text: Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang