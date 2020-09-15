China launches public vote for best online literature

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday unveiled a list of 28 literary works shortlisted to compete in the 2019 online literature rankings, with the winners to be chosen by public vote later this month.

The entries, announced by the online literature center of the China Writers Association, fall into three categories: online fiction; online literature with influential intellectual property (IP); and works with international influence.

Fourteen novels were shortlisted for online fiction, including a novel whose title is translated as "Vast and Mighty," and which revolves around college graduates starting their own businesses.

Ten literary works made the list of online literature with influential IP, including "Zhu Xian," a popular fantasy that has been developed into online games.

Four other titles were shortlisted in the category of internationally influential works.

The public vote is due to take place between Sept. 14 and 28, via chinawriter.com.cn. The final rankings, based on the voting results and expert appraisals, will be released on Sept. 28.