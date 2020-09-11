Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 11, 2020
China pledges to scale up efforts in depression prevention

(Xinhua)    16:14, September 11, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's health authority on Friday unveiled an action plan for depression prevention and treatment, particularly among vulnerable groups including adolescents, pregnant women, seniors and those with high-stress jobs.

The action plan set a target whereby depression prevention knowledge will have been popularized among 80 percent of the general population and 85 percent of students by 2022, according to the National Health Commission.

The commission also urged measures to attain a 50-percent rise in the proportion of depression patients getting professional medical help by 2022.

An epidemiological survey in 2019 showed that around 16.6 percent of Chinese people suffered from mental health disorders of some kind.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

