China firmly opposes any country's interference in its internal affairs: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping co-hosts a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2020, via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday that China firmly opposes any person or force creating instability, division and turmoil in China, and firmly opposes any country's interference in its internal affairs.

He stressed the stance when holding a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link.

Xi clarified China's principled position on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang, stressing that the essence of issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang is to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and unity, and to protect the rights of people of all ethnic groups in China to live and work in peace.