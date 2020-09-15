Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China firmly opposes any country's interference in its internal affairs: Xi

(Xinhua)    08:23, September 15, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping co-hosts a China-Germany-EU leaders' meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 14, 2020, via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday that China firmly opposes any person or force creating instability, division and turmoil in China, and firmly opposes any country's interference in its internal affairs.

He stressed the stance when holding a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via video link.

Xi clarified China's principled position on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang, stressing that the essence of issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang is to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and unity, and to protect the rights of people of all ethnic groups in China to live and work in peace.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York